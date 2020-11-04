Chinese among victims in Vienna attack

VIENNA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Austria said Tuesday that a Chinese Austrian was killed and a Chinese citizen injured in a terrorist attack in the Austrian capital, which has claimed three lives and injuried 15.

The Chinese Austrian, owner of a restaurant in downtown Vienna, was badly injured in the attack on Monday evening and died on Tuesday morning, said the Chinese embassy.

The wounded Chinese citizen, who works at the same restaurant, is in stable condition, it added.

Three people have been killed and 15 seriously injured in multiple shootings in the Austrian capital on Monday evening, according to local police.

One of the heavily armed assassins was a sympathizer of the Islamic State terrorist militia. An investigation is currently underway, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

The minister urged people to stay home from work and avoid Vienna's city center.