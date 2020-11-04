Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
Chinese vice premier stresses measures to prevent epidemic rebound

(Xinhua)    10:23, November 04, 2020

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivers a speech at a national teleconference of the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Tuesday stressed the need to maintain COVID-19 containment measures to guard against an epidemic rebound over the coming winter and spring.

Sun made the remarks at a national teleconference of the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

Major strategic results have been achieved in the country's response to COVID-19, but the containment situation is still complex and grim, Sun said, noting that cluster cases in some localities have exposed weaknesses in epidemic prevention and control.

Top priority should be given to guarding against importation risks, Sun said, ordering measures such as strengthened closed-loop management of inbound personnel and intensified detection and disinfection of imported cold-chain food.

