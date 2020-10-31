CPC's top anti-graft body urges following spirit of key Party session

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, presides over a meeting held by the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection to study the guidelines of the 19th CPC Central Committee's fifth plenary session in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) held a meeting Friday to study the guidelines of the 19th CPC Central Committee's fifth plenary session.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CCDI, presided over the meeting.

The plenary session, held in Beijing from Oct. 26 to 29, adopted the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, charting the course for China's development in the next 15 years.

Calling for efforts to earnestly study and follow the spirit of the session, as well as to promote high-quality discipline inspection and supervisory work in the new era, the meeting asked discipline inspection and supervisory organs at various levels to integrate their duties with the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans.

The meeting said strict measures against graft will continue, calling for a healthy political atmosphere and sound development environment to implement the 14th Five-Year Plan.

The meeting urged more efforts in political supervision, serving high-quality development, and addressing misconduct and corruption problems that directly affect people's livelihood.