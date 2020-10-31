Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Oct 31, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

CPC's top anti-graft body urges following spirit of key Party session

(Xinhua)    10:12, October 31, 2020

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, presides over a meeting held by the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection to study the guidelines of the 19th CPC Central Committee's fifth plenary session in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) held a meeting Friday to study the guidelines of the 19th CPC Central Committee's fifth plenary session.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CCDI, presided over the meeting.

The plenary session, held in Beijing from Oct. 26 to 29, adopted the Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, charting the course for China's development in the next 15 years.

Calling for efforts to earnestly study and follow the spirit of the session, as well as to promote high-quality discipline inspection and supervisory work in the new era, the meeting asked discipline inspection and supervisory organs at various levels to integrate their duties with the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans.

The meeting said strict measures against graft will continue, calling for a healthy political atmosphere and sound development environment to implement the 14th Five-Year Plan.

The meeting urged more efforts in political supervision, serving high-quality development, and addressing misconduct and corruption problems that directly affect people's livelihood.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York