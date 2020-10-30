BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Complete "decoupling" between China and the United States is utterly unrealistic and would do no good to the two countries or the world, said a senior official with the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday.

Han Wenxiu, an official of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, made the remarks at a CPC Central Committee press conference.

The economic ties between China and the United States, the world's two largest economies, have been determined by the complementarity of their economic structures and the openness of the global economy, Han said, rebutting the viability of complete "decoupling" of the two economies.

"In fact, only a few favor decoupling while many more want cooperation," Han said.

Despite the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have seen their trade volume surge by 16 percent year on year in the third quarter of this year, he noted.

A proper external environment is needed for China to achieve its long-range objectives for 2035, he said.

The international environment is getting increasingly complex and seeing more uncertainties and challenges. However, China still thinks that peace and development remain the overriding theme of the times, Han said.

"Economic globalization will continue to develop amidst twists and turns in the future in spite of headwinds it encounters," he said. "China will continue to resolutely safeguard multilateralism, stand on the right side of history and make active efforts to foster a favorable international environment."