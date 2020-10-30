Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to keep its door open in pursuing innovation: official

(Xinhua)    14:06, October 30, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to keep its door open in pursuing innovation, minister of science and technology Wang Zhigang said Friday.

Self-reliance is consistent with openness and cooperation in pursuing sci-tech innovation, Wang told a press conference held by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

China will be self-reliant in science and technology as a strategic underpinning for national development, according to the communique of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee released on Thursday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York