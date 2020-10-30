China to keep its door open in pursuing innovation: official

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to keep its door open in pursuing innovation, minister of science and technology Wang Zhigang said Friday.

Self-reliance is consistent with openness and cooperation in pursuing sci-tech innovation, Wang told a press conference held by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

China will be self-reliant in science and technology as a strategic underpinning for national development, according to the communique of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee released on Thursday.