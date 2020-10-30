Sci-tech innovation needed more than ever for development: official

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China needs sci-tech innovation solutions more than ever in implementing the new development philosophy, promoting quality development and building a new development pattern, a senior official said Friday.

"Only by relying on sci-tech innovation can we create opportunities during the crisis, expand new space for development and shape new development advantages," Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology, said at a press conference held by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The newly-released communique of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee stressed that China will uphold the central role of innovation in its modernization drive and implement an innovation-driven strategy.

China will make self-reliance in science and technology a strategic underpinning for national development, the communique said.

This is written into the Party's proposals for a five-year plan for the first time in history, ahead of other planned tasks, Wang said.