Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Sci-tech innovation needed more than ever for development: official

(Xinhua)    16:26, October 30, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China needs sci-tech innovation solutions more than ever in implementing the new development philosophy, promoting quality development and building a new development pattern, a senior official said Friday.

"Only by relying on sci-tech innovation can we create opportunities during the crisis, expand new space for development and shape new development advantages," Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology, said at a press conference held by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The newly-released communique of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee stressed that China will uphold the central role of innovation in its modernization drive and implement an innovation-driven strategy.

China will make self-reliance in science and technology a strategic underpinning for national development, the communique said.

This is written into the Party's proposals for a five-year plan for the first time in history, ahead of other planned tasks, Wang said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York