Xi has personally led proposal formulation for 14th Five-Year Plan

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has personally led the formulation of the CPC Central Committee's proposals for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, an official said Friday.

Xi acted as head of the proposal drafting group, said Han Wenxiu, an official with the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, at a CPC Central Committee press conference.

Over the past seven months, Xi has presided over two meetings of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, three meetings of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and two meetings of the drafting group to study and deliberate on the overall framework, basic approaches, guiding principles and important content of the proposals, Han said.

Xi delivered a series of important speeches and made many important instructions, pointing the general direction, determining the general ideas and putting forward the general strategy for the drafting of the proposals, the official said.

Xi also made many in-depth surveys in local areas and at the primary-level, listened to opinions and suggestions from all walks of life, revised and reviewed the draft documents many times, and took charge of the strategic planning, which ensured that the drafting would be completed with high quality, Han said.