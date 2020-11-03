Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Non-CPC personages informed of key CPC session spirit

(Xinhua)    08:50, November 03, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Monday informed non-CPC personages of the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Entrusted by the CPC Central Committee, You Quan, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, briefed members of the central committees of non-CPC political parties in China and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as representatives of personages without party affiliation.

The key CPC session is of great significance to coping with changes and turning crises into opportunities, and offers a good start for fully building a modern socialist China, You said.

