State Council meeting stresses implementation of key CPC session principles

(Xinhua)    10:12, October 31, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The State Council held a meeting Friday to study and implement the guiding principles of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting of the State Council's leading Party members' group.

The decisions and arrangements made at the plenary session should be implemented in the work of the government and translated into policies to promote economic and social development, according to the meeting.

