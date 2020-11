BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- A booklet of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 has been published.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.