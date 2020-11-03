3rd Lancang-Mekong International Film Week held in Kunming

The 3rd Lancang-Mekong International Film Week

The 3rd Lancang-Mekong International Film Week was recently held in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan province. Film experts and scholars, film and television producers, famous actors and actresses from all over the country, as well as leaders of relevant institutions in the film and television culture industry of Yunnan province gathered in Kunming.

As a well-known film exchange event in the Lancang-Mekong River region, the Lancang-Mekong International Film Week aims to boost the development of the film industry and its cultural exchanges in the Lancang-Mekong River region through international film exchanges, interactive film exhibitions and project cooperation. The theme of this year's film week was“International perspective of natural and humanistic films". Under COVID-19 control and prevention measures, the duration of this event was limited to 3 days.

During the event, Chinese and foreign film professionals participated in a series of exchanges, interactions and discussions on how to further strengthen film and television cultural exchanges and promote the common development of the industry in the Lancang-Mekong Region and among Southeast and South Asian countries on the basis of the existing exchange and cooperation mechanism. As part of the event, 21 outstanding Chinese and foreign films were shown for free in three theaters in Kunming.

The Lancang-Mekong International Film Week has been successfully held three times. Through a series of activities such as interactive film exhibition, themed forums and project ventures, this event has built a bridge of cultural exchange and interaction between South Asia and Southeast Asian countries, and promoted film cultural exchange among Lancang-Mekong countries.