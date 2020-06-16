Lancang-Mekong Agricultural Cooperation branch in Guangxi promotes regional exchanges

A branch of the Lancang-Mekong Agricultural Cooperation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China was established in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on June 8. The establishment of the Cooperation Center aims to make full use of geographical advantages to promote agricultural technology, economic and trade exchanges as well as agricultural personnel training in the Lancang-Mekong region.

The Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, launched in 2016, is the first new type of sub-regional framework initiated by riparian countries. It is an important platform for advancing the Belt and Road Initiative through consultation and collaboration. In February 2020, China initiated that LMC countries should make good use of the mechanism in agriculture to boost cooperation in this area at the 5th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, so that more products from Mekong countries can enter the Chinese market.

Guangxi has promoted agricultural cooperation with Lancang-Mekong countries in recent years. Projects such as China（Guangxi）-ASEAN crop testing station and overseas agricultural cooperation exhibition area have been successfully established in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and other countries.

More than 50 companies have carried out agricultural, scientific and technological cooperation in countries along the Mekong River, with a total outbound investment of over $900 million U.S. dollars.

Guangxi will further integrate policies, funds and talents, and give full play to the role of the Lancang-Mekong agricultural cooperation on platform building, cross-border agricultural economy and other cooperations.