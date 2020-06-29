Shenzhen joins hands with "Lancang-Mekong" to share green energy

In the middle of June, SFIEC (Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation) collaborated with Myanmar Duchinj Foundation to launch the first stage of the "Sun Village along Mekong River" project in Magwe province in Myanmar. Love and warmth from Shenzhen have once again reached the beautiful River basin of Mekong.

The project raised 300 sets of miniature solar power generation equipment (systems) and 1700 solar table lamps to be donated to the families, temples and schools of Ashay Thiri and Ywar Thit counties in the province.

Donating ceremony held in local temples

On the day of the event, the recipient villages declared to set up their own project management committees which would collaborate with the Shenzhen and Myanmar project sponsors to distribute and install the donated equipment and take care of the maintenance services.

The donation of household solar power generation equipment

Besides, the project also donated 32 sets of medium-sized solar power generation equipment (systems) to local district libraries in Myanmar.

Management Committee internal training

With the support from the Office of Foreign Affairs Work Committee of Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee, Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation has joined forces with local forces to carry out projects such as "Sharing construction experiences of Special Economic Zones", "Sun Village along Mekong River" and "Bright Tour along Mekong River", jointly with governments, think tanks and civil organizations of countries along the Mekong River.

The "Sun Village along Mekong River" project has directly benefited 16,000 people in Cambodia and Myanmar with a total installed capacity of 47,000 KWH from solar power equipment. It is expected to reduce 23.3 tons of carbon dioxide emissions and contribute to the green development of the Lancang-Mekong Region.