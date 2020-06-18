BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi held a dialogue with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the latter's request on Tuesday and Wednesday local time in the U.S. state of Hawaii.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, conducted in-depth exchanges with Pompeo on China-U.S. relations as well as global and regional issues of mutual concern.

Both sides fully expounded their respective stances and deemed the dialogue to be constructive.

They agreed to take action to implement in earnest the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries and maintain contact and communication.