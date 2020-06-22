China committed to global solidarity in COVID-19 fight, says former Bangladeshi FM

DHAKA, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent address at a China-Africa summit demonstrates China's efforts to promote solidarity and cooperation in the global fight against COVID-19, a Bangladeshi political veteran said Sunday.

The Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 held on Wednesday via video link is "visionary and timely," Abul Hasan Chowdhury, former Bangladeshi state minister for foreign affairs, told Xinhua in an interview.

In his remarks at the summit, Xi called on China and Africa to defeat the novel coronavirus with solidarity and cooperation.

Held under the dark cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit sought to generate confidence in rebuilding and revitalizing bilateral and multilateral institutions, Chowdhury said.

"In that sense, President Xi Jinping's remarks go beyond and conveys a message for the world," he added.

Addressing the summit, Xi said China and Africa should work together to build a China-Africa community of health for all and take their comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership to a greater height.

Xi also pledged continued support to Africa "by providing supplies, sending expert teams, and facilitating Africa's procurement of medical supplies in China."

Chowdhury noted that the China-Africa summit conjures a vision of prosperity and peace.

China has actively assisted countries around the world in fighting the pandemic, according to a white paper on the country's battle against COVID-19 issued in early June.

It sent medical expert teams to 27 countries and shared anti-epidemic information with over 180 countries and more than 10 international and regional organizations, said the white paper titled "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action."

Chowdhury, who served as state minister for foreign affairs from 1996 to 2001, said that people in Bangladesh enjoy very warm friendship with China.

With reference to the medical supplies and medical experts sent recently by the Chinese government to Bangladesh, Chowdhury said he is "deeply touched by the understanding and support of the Chinese government."

This reflects China's deep and fraternal ties with the people of Bangladesh, he added.