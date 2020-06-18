Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China strongly opposes U.S. signing of bill on Xinjiang: foreign ministry

(Xinhua)    16:37, June 18, 2020

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government and people express strong indignation over and resolute opposition to the signing of the so-called "Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020" by the United States, foreign ministry said Thursday in a statement.

It said the so-called act deliberately slandered the human rights situation in Xinjiang, maliciously attacked the Chinese government's policy on governing Xinjiang, flagrantly trampled on the international law and basic norms guiding international relations, and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York