BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government and people express strong indignation over and resolute opposition to the signing of the so-called "Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020" by the United States, foreign ministry said Thursday in a statement.

It said the so-called act deliberately slandered the human rights situation in Xinjiang, maliciously attacked the Chinese government's policy on governing Xinjiang, flagrantly trampled on the international law and basic norms guiding international relations, and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs.