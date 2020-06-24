China-Arab ties make distinguished model for int'l relations, bring mutual benefits -- Omani experts

MUSCAT, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Arab countries' relationship with China represents a distinguished model for international relations, featuring people-to-people exchanges, mutual benefits and a shared future, Omani experts have said.

The three-day China-Arab States Political Parties Dialogue Extraordinary Meeting is expected to conclude on Wednesday. The virtual meeting, with the theme of jointly building a community with a shared future for China and Arab states in the new era, gathered over 60 leaders of political parties from Arab states and was addressed by six leaders of Arab states.

In the past decade, "the Middle East region has undergone many complex and profound changes that may have never been seen in history. In light of all these new circumstances, we see that China is the true supporter and partner of the Arab countries," said Awad Baqweer, former chairman of the Oman Journalist Association.

"This broadens their consensus, strengthens their relations, and creates many common interests between them, which augurs broader prospects for these relations," he added.

The "most prominent characteristic" of the relationship between China and its global partners and friends including those in the Arab world is that those relations are "based on benefit not only for one party, and not only economic benefit, but one that is enveloped in many commonalities, including cultural, social and historical aspects," the expert said.

"This is in addition to equality, mutual respect and the application of the principle always followed by China, which is 'benefit for everyone'," Baqweer added.

He pointed out that one example of this kind of partnership is the China-Oman (Duqm) Industrial Park, a project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The park, which is under construction, occupies 11 hectares (0.11 square km) in the Wilayat of Duqm, 550 km away from capital Muscat, with Chinese planned investments amounting to 10 billion U.S. dollars. The park has many heavy industry projects such as cars, solar energy, water desalination and tourism projects.

"It is the principle of partnership and mutual benefit that ... makes (China) win in its international moves and gain friendliness and welcome from many countries around the world. This principle even creates a kind of common destiny," he said.

"Therefore, we are fully confident that the China-Arab relations in general and China-Oman relations in particular, will witness a more cooperative and brighter future," Baqweer added.

Ali Al-Matani, chairman of the Future Media company in Oman, noted that the China-Arab relations are "historical relations dating back to the time of the ancient Silk Road, which closely linked the two civilizations more than 2,000 years ago."

"These relations have recently grown and developed, especially with the strengthening of diplomatic relations. There is one more link that recently has encapsulated such relations, which is the cooperation and partnership within the framework of the Belt and Road," he added.

The BRI has "witnessed Arab and international turnout," and "opened wider prospects for the China-Arab friendship and cooperation and made it renewed with the passage of time," he said.

Al-Matani emphasized that China makes great efforts to create friendship and cooperative relations with Arab countries in general, through its relations with the Arab League and through platforms such as the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and the China-Arab States Expo so that they can strengthen the exchanges and understanding between their people.

The Omani-Chinese relationship, as a model for China's relations with Arab countries, is at its best level in history, Al-Matani said, calling on the two sides to take advantage of the solid ground established by leaders of the two countries to achieve the desired goals in all areas.