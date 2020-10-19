2020 Lancang-Mekong Adventure Large-scale Domestic and Foreign Media Interview Campaign held in Qinghai Province

Song Jiangtao presents the flag to the press team.（CNR/Zhang Lei)

The 2020 Lancang-Mekong Adventure Large-scale Domestic and Foreign Media Interview Campaign was rencently launched in Xining, Qinghai province. Jointly sponsored by Qinghai, Xizang and Yunnan provinces, the theme of the event was "Nourished by the same river, Nurturing Everlasting Lancang-Mekong Bond".

The Lancang-Mekong River flows through six countries with a total trunk stream of about 4,800 kilometers and a basin area of about 810,000 square kilometers. It is known as the "Danube of the East" and its source is located in Zadoi County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province. In China, it's the Lancang river, and it flows through Qinghai, Tibet and Yunnan provinces. Once it flows out of China, and runs through Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, it becomes the Mekong River.

Chinese and foreign journalists will cover the three provinces of Qinghai, Tibet and Yunnan. （CNR/Zhang Lei)

Song Jiangtao, vice-minister of the Publicity Department of Qinghai Provincial Party Committee and director of the Information Office of Qinghai Provincial Government made a speech at the launch ceremony. He stated that the purpose of the interview is to further promote the LMC cooperation mechanism, tell the stories of the LMC countries, and jointly build a new platform which will showcase to the world LMC's achievements in economic development, ecological protection, cultural exchanges, and improving people's livelihood.

The reporter is reporting from the scene. （CNR/Zhang Lei)

After the launch ceremony, People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, China Media Group, other domestic media as well as overseas media from Singapore, Vietnam and Cambodia set off from Xining, Qinghai province, for a 16-day interview. They drove nearly 800 kilometers for 12 hours to the city of Yushu to begin their first interview.