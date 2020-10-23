Nine Lancang-Mekong Vocational Education Training Bases set up in Yunnan

The Lancang-Mekong Vocational Education Alliance Forum held in Kunming, Yunnan Province, released a report regarding the international cooperation development of the Lancang-Mekong Vocational Education Alliance on Oct 21. The report stated that the Lancang-Mekong vocational education cooperation has recently achieved remarkable results, especially in cross-border vocational skills training. At present, nine training bases have been set up in the border areas of Yunnan province, and have begun to provide free training and courses in Chinese Language, law, health and practical skills to more than 40,000 cross-border workers.

In terms of overseas study and exchange, under the promotion of the Lancang-Mekong Vocational Education Alliance, Lancang-Mekong countries have adopted various modes of cooperation and organized a variety of summer camps, study tours and other activities.

The report pointed out that the increasing demand for skilled talents in Lancang-Mekong countries will push forward the development of vocational education. It suggests that vocational colleges, industrial enterprises and governments of Lancang-Mekong countries join hands to build six international platforms each for respective purposes, namely communicating policy information, integrating professional industries, sharing teaching resources, as well as boosting cooperation for personnel training services, scientific research services and foreign exchanges, so as to promote the development of vocational education.

Representatives of the Consulates-General of Mekong Countries in Kunming also attended the forum.