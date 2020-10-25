Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 25, 2020
China's Xinjiang reports one asymptomatic COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    09:43, October 25, 2020

An epidemic prevention staff member processes a protective goggle at Karasu port of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

URUMQI, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported one asymptomatic case of COVID-19 Saturday, local health authorities said.

The new case, a 17-year-old female villager from Shufu County, Kashgar Prefecture, tested positive for the virus during the county's routine nucleic acid testing.

The patient has been put under quarantine for medical observation at a designated hospital in Kashgar, showing no signs of fever or cough.

All the close contacts have been quarantined for medical observation and nucleic acid testing.

The local epidemic prevention and control headquarters has started an epidemiological investigation into the case. 

