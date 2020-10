A worker driving a forklift conveys fodder at an animal husbandry company in Manas County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2020. Manas introduced Suffolk sheep in 1989. The county has accumulated experience on sheep breeding and improved the quality of its mutton products. In recent years, local people have promoted their high-quality mutton products in the market in Beijing and Shanghai via e-commerce platform to boost villagers' income. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)