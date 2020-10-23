Autumn scenery of Xinjiang

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of Kanas scenic spot of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region received over 15.35 million visitors during the eight-day National Day holiday this year, up 10.78 percent from the same period last year on a comparable basis, according to local authorities. Xinjiang's 440 top-rated scenic sites waived ticket fees during this year's holiday and the region rolled out a series of distinctive routes for self-driving tours, as it aimed to boost the local tourism industry. The Kanas scenic area, which features an impressive array of lakes, glaciers, forests and grasslands, became the most popular destination in the region, receiving over 568,000 people, up 8 percent from the same period last year. (Xinhua/Sadat)