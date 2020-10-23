Autumn scenery of desert poplar forest along Tarim River in Xinjiang

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest along the Tarim River in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Building community of health for all critical to dealing wi…
Xi stresses advancing development of quantum science and te…
Baidu's self-driving taxis start passenger services in Beij…
Xi stresses carrying forward China's volunteers army's spir…
Heihe: an urban gem on the China-Russia border