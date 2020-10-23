Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
Autumn scenery of desert poplar forest along Tarim River in Xinjiang

(Xinhua)    14:45, October 23, 2020

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest along the Tarim River in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)


