China's Xinjiang sees electricity transmission surge in Q3

(Xinhua)    11:09, October 22, 2020

URUMQI, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region transmitted 32.3 billion kWh of electricity to other parts of the country in the third quarter of this year, up 77.7 percent year on year, according to local authorities.

The region saw its monthly transmission volume surpass 10 billion kWh for three consecutive months from July to September, and its quarterly volume hit a record high.

A major ultra-high voltage link between Xinjiang and east China's Anhui Province was in July upgraded to increase Xinjiang's total transmission capacity to 16.4 million kilowatts, according to the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang, rich in coal and wind power resources, now transmits electricity to 19 other Chinese provincial regions.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

