China-Mongolia Media Forum deepens bilateral cooperation

Media representatives attend the China-Mongolia Media Forum in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

The 11th China and Mongolia Media Forum was held online in Beijing, Hohhot and Ulan Bator on Oct 22, with about 100 officials and media representatives discussing the challenges, experience and cooperation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xu Lin, the director of China's State Council Information Office, addresses the forum via the video link (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

About 100 officials and media representatives attended the forum. Representatives of the two countries jointly announced the Declaration of China-Mongolia Media Cooperation for the Next Decade, which aims to consolidate and deepen the practical relationship between China and Mongolia.

Liu Zhengrong, the head of the All China Journalists Association, announces the Declaration of China-Mongolia Media Cooperation for the Next Decade. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chengliang)

Addressing the forum, Xu Lin, the director of China's State Council Information Office, had high praise for the anti-coronavirus cooperation between China and Mongolia. "The Mongolian president Khaltmaagiin Battulga was the first foreign head of state to visit China after the coronavirus outbreak," he said, expressing gratitude to Mongolia for its donation of 30,000 sheep, the first batch of which was shipped to Inner Mongolia on Oct 22. In return, China helped Mongolia to fight the virus by providing medical supplies and sharing its professional experiences." The anti-pandemic cooperation between China and Mongolia enriched the idea of building a community of health for all and epitomized the bilateral relationship between the two countries," he said.

"Media play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19," he said, "The COVID-19 pandemic was a severe test of journalists’ ethics and morals." He called on the media to respect the facts and resist spreading fake news when reporting information related to the coronavirus.

"In the post-pandemic era, journalists from the two countries should strengthen their cooperation and mutual trust, and make a concerted effort to promote the friendship between China and Mongolia," he said.

Damdin Tsogtbaatar, a member of the Mongolian parliament, addresses the forum in Ulan Bator. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Damdin Tsogtbaatar, a member of the Mongolian Parliament, said that the China-Mongolia Media Forum contributed to promoting mutual trust and cultural exchanges between the two countries. "The two sides should continue to expand exchanges and cooperation," he said.

Tsogtbaatar spoke highly of China's people-centered disease control and prevention measures, expressing his willingness to build a community of health for all with China. "Cooperation is the only way to conquer the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "As a neighboring country, Mongolia can benefit from China's success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Held annually since 2010, the China-Mongolia Media Forum remains an important platform for cultural exchanges and media cooperation between China and Mongolia.

Media representatives attend the China-Mongolia Media Forum in Ulan Bator. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)