Mongolia adds 1 more COVID-19 case to 328

(Xinhua)    15:11, October 22, 2020

Mongolia on Thursday confirmed one more COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 328, according to a statement by the country's Health Ministry.

"A total of 547 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and one of them was positive. The latest confirmed case was imported," the ministry said in a statement.

All the confirmed cases were imported, and there have been no local transmissions or deaths reported in Mongolia so far, according to the ministry.

Among the confirmed cases, 312 patients have recovered.

Six of the remaining 16 COVID-19 patients being treated at the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases are now in severe condition, the ministry said.

