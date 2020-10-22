Online forum held to boost Mongolia-China media cooperation

The 11th Mongolia-China Media Forum under the theme of "Challenges, experiences and cooperation of media during epidemic" was held online Thursday with around 80 participants from both countries.

The forum is co-organized by the Confederation of Mongolian Journalists (CMJ) and All-China Journalists Association.

This year's forum aims to share experiences working during the COVID-19 epidemic, discuss ways to enhance media cooperation between the two countries and draw the roadmap for the next 10 years of media cooperation between the two sides, according the CMJ.

The annual media forum is an important platform for cooperation and exchange between Mongolia and China.