Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Online forum held to boost Mongolia-China media cooperation

(Xinhua)    17:13, October 22, 2020

The 11th Mongolia-China Media Forum under the theme of "Challenges, experiences and cooperation of media during epidemic" was held online Thursday with around 80 participants from both countries.

The forum is co-organized by the Confederation of Mongolian Journalists (CMJ) and All-China Journalists Association.

This year's forum aims to share experiences working during the COVID-19 epidemic, discuss ways to enhance media cooperation between the two countries and draw the roadmap for the next 10 years of media cooperation between the two sides, according the CMJ.

The annual media forum is an important platform for cooperation and exchange between Mongolia and China.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York