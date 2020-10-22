China-Mongolia border trading zone reopens with COVID-19 under control

HOHHOT, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Erenhot China-Mongolia border trading zone in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has reopened after months of closure due to COVID-19, according to local authorities.

With a total investment of 350 million yuan (about 52.5 million U.S. dollars) and an area of some 100,000 square meters, the trading zone in the city of Erenhot covers a wide range of business activities including border trade, logistics and e-commerce, among other cross-border business services.

The reopening also marked the launching of the processing of agricultural products and livestock upon entry to the zone, which was designated by the Chinese government in September as Inner Mongolia's only trading zone allowed to engage in processing work.

"With the first batch of goods entering the zone, we are going to see a gradual recovery of bilateral trade through Erenhot and an increase in trade volume here," said Mengkee, deputy chief of the Erenhot Bureau of Commerce, who is also in charge of the management of the zone.

The trading zone, which opened in 2016, suspended operation in February to contain the spread of COVID-19. A virus prevention and control system was established for the zone before its reopening, according to the local government.