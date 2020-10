A delegate from Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) Company introduces the company's plan for attending the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) during the publicity conference of the Trade In Services exhibition area at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 19, 2020. The 3rd CIIE will be held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai this year. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)