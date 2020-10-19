Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

International ceramic fair opens in China's "porcelain capital"

(Xinhua)    10:15, October 19, 2020

NANCHANG, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair opened Sunday in the city of Jingdezhen, a world-famous "porcelain capital" in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The fair has set up a total of 1,500 standard booths and is expected to see contracts worth over 20 billion yuan (about 3 billion U.S. dollars) signed, according to the organizers.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, international participants were not invited to this year's fair.

To better promote sales, the fair is being held both online and offline for the first time. Cooperating with e-commerce platform Tmall, the organizers have set up an 800-square-meter area for livestreamed promotions and sales shows.

With 1,700 years of ceramic-making history, Jingdezhen is home to more than 30,000 people working in the ceramics industry. The porcelain here is praised as being as "white as jade, bright as a mirror, thin as paper, and with the sound of a chime."

First held in 2004, the China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair has become a major platform to showcase the world's finest porcelain and drawn enterprises from many countries and regions, including Japan, Britain, Russia and Germany, in its previous 16 sessions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York