Over 4,800 volunteers start work for upcoming CIIE

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Over 4,800 people were sworn in as volunteers and started going about their duties on Sunday for the upcoming third China International Import Expo (CIIE), local authorities said.

Most volunteers are students from universities in Shanghai, and more than half of them were born after 2000, according to the Shanghai municipal committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

The volunteers will help guide people around the venue, address inquiries and handle other related work during the event to be held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

The organizers have also set up volunteer posts for offering epidemic prevention and control information to ensure the safety of visitors. Enditem