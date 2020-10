The first batch of college students came out in Yaoshan Town

Datuojia Villager Group is a Yao village located at Heping Village, Guoqing Township, Jiangcheng County, Pu'er City. On the occasion of National Day 2020, four girls Lu Zichun, Zhang Xiaomei, Li Chunmei and Li Xiaomei are about to go out of this humble mountainous village to study in university.

These four girls are the first generation of college students in Yaoshan Town.