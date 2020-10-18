Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 18, 2020
Scenery of Kaixiangong Village in Wujiang District of Suzhou, E China's Jiangsu

(Xinhua)    14:59, October 18, 2020
Villager Zhou Fengzhu packs woollen sweaters for delivery service at her family workshop in Kaixiangong Village of Wujiang District in Suzhou, east China''s Jiangsu Province, Oct. 17, 2020. The number of orders made by customers for delivery services can reach more than 2,000 at Zhou''s family workshop. Through years of development, Kaixiangong Village has developed from a hamlet with the per capita income of about 110 yuan (about 16.4 U.S. dollars) in the year of 1978 into a countryside with the per capita disposable income reaching 35,800 yuan (5,344.9 U.S. dollars) in 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

