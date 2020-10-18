Xi stresses advancing development of quantum science and technology

Photo taken on May 15, 2018 shows making process of a photonic quantum chip at Shanghai Jiaotong University in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the importance and urgency of advancing the development of quantum science and technology.

Xi made the remarks while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held Friday.

Xi also stressed the importance of strengthening strategic planning and systematic layout for the development of quantum science and technology, as well as grasping the general trend and playing good first moves.

Xi pointed out that quantum science and technology has developed by leaps and bounds in recent years and become the frontier field in a new round of sci-tech and industrial revolutions.

It plays a very important role to accelerate the development of quantum science and technology in promoting high-quality development and safeguarding national security, he said, stressing that quantum mechanics is a major achievement in human's exploration of the microworld.

The development of quantum science and technology is of great scientific significance and strategic value. It is a major disruptive technological innovation that impacts and restructures the traditional technological system and will lead a new round of sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation, he said.

China's scientific and technological workers have made great efforts to catch up in quantum science and technology and made a number of significant innovations with international influence. On the whole, China has possessed the sci-tech strength and innovation ability in this field, he said.

China's quantum science and technology development still has many weak links and faces multiple challenges, Xi said, calling for efforts to follow the path of independent innovation, make breakthroughs in key core technologies, ensure the safety of industrial and supply chains, and enhance China's ability of responding to international risks and challenges with science and technology.

Composite photo taken on Dec. 9, 2016 shows a satellite-to-earth link established between quantum satellite "Micius" and the quantum teleportation experiment platform in Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

It is imperative to systematically sum up the successful experience of China's quantum science and technology development, learn from useful practices of other countries, thoroughly analyze and judge the development trend, and find out the breakthrough point for the development of quantum science and technology in China, Xi pointed out.

He called for efforts to foster strategic emerging industries such as quantum communications to gain an upper hand in international competition and build new advantages for development.

Xi stressed the need to strengthen top-level design and forward-looking layout.

It is necessary to strengthen strategic research and judgment, enhance confidence in innovation, have the courage to tackle hard tasks, improve top-level design and forward-looking layout in organizing and implementing long-term major projects, strengthen interdisciplinary integration and integrated innovation in multi-technical fields, to systematize the country's quantum science and technology development.

Xi pointed out that the policy support system should be improved.

He said that China shall speed up efforts to create a favorable policy environment for the development of quantum science and technology and ensure the investment in the field, while driving local governments, enterprises and the society to increase input at the same time.

It is necessary to increase investment in scientific research institutions and universities in basic research of quantum science technology, strengthen coordinated construction of national strategic sci-tech forces, and improve the management and organization mechanism for scientific research, he said.

Photo taken on May 25, 2016 shows the quantum simulation laboratory under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Xi stressed speeding up breakthroughs in basic research and task tackling of core technologies.

The development of quantum science and technology depends on the breakthroughs in basic theoretical research, and the formation of disruptive technologies is a process of long-term accumulation, he said.

Xi pointed out that it is necessary to coordinate deployment of talent, bases and projects in the field of quantum science and technology, to accelerate the implementation of major projects in this regard.

China should step up efforts to develop core technologies and surmount scientific peaks despite difficulties and obstacles so as to achieve another batch of high-level original research results in the field of quantum science and technology, he said.

China should cultivate high-level talent, as the key to major inventions and disruptive technological innovations lies in talent, Xi pointed out.

He stressed speeding up fostering talent in the field of quantum science and technology by training a number of high-level talent, establishing a special training plan suitable for the development of quantum science and technology and building a systematic and high-level training platform for talent in the area.

Xi said China should strengthen the construction of relevant disciplines and curriculum systems in the frontier areas of quantum science and technology, cultivate a group of world-class scientists and leading talent who can grasp the general sci-tech trend in the world and are good at overall planning and coordination, and find a group of young and top talents who have innovative thinking and dare to blaze new trails.

It is necessary to establish a responsibility system for top scientists based on trust, offer them more autonomy in personnel, finance and property as well as decision-making right in technical routes, encouraging outstanding young talents to shoulder heavy responsibilities.

It is also necessary to make good use of talent evaluation through improving the evaluation mechanism and freeing scientific research personnel from unreasonable funding management and talent evaluation system, so as to create an ecosystem that is conducive to stimulating innovation of sci-tech talent, he said.

Xi emphasized the importance of collaborative innovation of industries, universities and research institutes. Efforts should be made to improve the speed and efficiency of transforming quantum theoretical research into practical and engineering applications, he said.

More enterprises, universities and research institutions shall be encouraged to participate in the basic research and practical application of quantum science and technology, so as to promote the in-depth integration and collaborative innovation.

Xi also stressed enhancing international cooperation in the field of quantum science and technology.

Xi pointed out that the CPC committees and governments at all levels should attach great importance to the sci-tech innovation and development, study new knowledge and new trends, make a good plan for the layout of major sci-tech tasks, optimize the allocation of sci-tech resources, and take effective measures to ensure the solid implementation of the decisions and arrangements by the CPC Central Committee.

He said that it is important to give full play to the roles of macro-guidance, coordination and service guarantee, fully mobilize the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of all parties, spur on the problem solving in major sci-tech tasks, so as to provide strong support for taking over the commanding heights of global competition and building new advantages for development.

Xue Qikun, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and vice president of Tsinghua University, lectured on quantum science and technology at the session and put forward opinions and suggestions on the issue.