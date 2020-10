A citizen takes photos of a drone light display at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 14, 2020. A light display featuring 1,000 drones was held on Wednesday as a part of the 2020 Changchun International UAV Industrial Expo. The light display will be held every night from Oct. 14 to 16. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)