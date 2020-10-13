Xi inspects southern China's Guangdong Province

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to people while visiting a street lined with ancient memorial archways in Chaozhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 12, 2020. Xi on Monday arrived in Guangdong to begin an inspection tour of the province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday arrived in southern China's Guangdong Province to begin an inspection tour of the province.

In the city of Chaozhou, Xi visited local cultural and historical landmarks, including an ancient bridge, an ancient gate tower and a street lined with ancient memorial archways, to check the restoration and protection of cultural relics, the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage and the development of cultural and tourism resources.

He later visited Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co., Ltd., an electronic component and communication device manufacturer, learning about the company's indigenous innovation, production and operation.