Xi Jinping on modernization of China's system, capacity for governance

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been published by the Foreign Languages Press earlier this year.

The volume, which collects 92 articles, including speeches, conversations, instructions and letters of Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, between Oct. 18, 2017 and Jan. 13, 2020, is an authoritative work that fully and systematically reflects Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The following are some highlights of his quotes on the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance in the book:

-- "Approach tells more than words, and conduct reveals more than approach." Practice is the best touchstone of the efficacy of our systems.

-- I have often said that only the wearer of the shoes knows if they fit or not. The Chinese people know best whether the Chinese socialist system suits the country or not.

-- Making our state system more mature and better defined constitutes a dynamic process. Modernizing state governance capacity is also a dynamic process. We cannot get there in one step, neither can we falter in our efforts.

-- The Chinese socialist system and state governance system did not fall out of the sky, but emerged from Chinese soil through a long process of revolution, economic development, and reform. They are the results of a combination of the tenets of Marxism with China's conditions and the outcome of a range of innovations in theory, practice and system.

-- Our state system and state governance system are always directed to realize, protect and develop the fundamental interests of the greatest possible majority of the people, guarantee and improve their wellbeing, and share the fruits of reform among all our people in a fair way.