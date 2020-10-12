Xi Jinping on people-centered development philosophy

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was published by the Foreign Languages Press earlier this year.

The volume, which collects 92 articles, including speeches, conversations, instructions and letters of Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, between Oct. 18, 2017 and Jan. 13, 2020, is an authoritative work that fully and systematically reflects Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The following are some highlights of his quotes on the people-centered philosophy of development in the book:

-- The people are the creators of history; they are the fundamental force that determines our Party and country's future.

-- To ensure that the people enjoy a happy life is the ultimate goal of all our work and is an important manifestation of our Party's fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly.

-- Public support, approval and satisfaction depend not only on what we say but on what we do.

-- Complacency, laxity, muddling through in one's work, considering self-interests first in the face of difficulties, and making half-hearted efforts are all incompatible with the needs of the people and the demands of the new era.

-- I will fully commit to the people and never fail them.