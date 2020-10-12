Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi Jinping on people-centered development philosophy

(Xinhua)    16:36, October 12, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was published by the Foreign Languages Press earlier this year.

The volume, which collects 92 articles, including speeches, conversations, instructions and letters of Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, between Oct. 18, 2017 and Jan. 13, 2020, is an authoritative work that fully and systematically reflects Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The following are some highlights of his quotes on the people-centered philosophy of development in the book:

-- The people are the creators of history; they are the fundamental force that determines our Party and country's future.

-- To ensure that the people enjoy a happy life is the ultimate goal of all our work and is an important manifestation of our Party's fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly.

-- Public support, approval and satisfaction depend not only on what we say but on what we do.

-- Complacency, laxity, muddling through in one's work, considering self-interests first in the face of difficulties, and making half-hearted efforts are all incompatible with the needs of the people and the demands of the new era.

-- I will fully commit to the people and never fail them.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York