How Xi Jinping promoted traditional Chinese medicine to the world

(People's Daily App)    09:28, October 12, 2020

President Xi Jinping has promoted traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) on many occasions. Xi calls it "the treasure of ancient Chinese science and the key to the archive of Chinese civilization."

With a deep understanding of TCM, Xi has also repeatedly used TCM concepts to elaborate on the idea of state governance and quoted TCM theory as a metaphor for international cooperation.

TCM has been spread to 183 countries and regions. Today, TCM is playing an essential role in the world's fight against the COVID-19.

Driven by Xi, TCM is moving toward the world and spreading its unique charm across the borders. 

