Major countries should have the audacity to shoulder their due responsibilities. However, the U.S. leader’s speech at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 22 brought the only superpower in today’s world into disrepute.

A snapshot of a media report titled “Trump gives the U.N. seven minutes of nonsense.”

Mentioning China 11 times, President Donald Trump accused China of spreading the COVID-19 pandemic in the seven-minute speech, which is being sarcastically referred to as “seven minutes of nonsense” by the media.

Trump’s speech came at a time when the U.S. coronavirus death toll passed 200,000. New York, which was supposed to be the host city for the UN General Assembly, is mired in the COVID-19 epidemic.

China promptly reported the epidemic to the World Health Organization, the U.S. and other countries and shared the genetic sequence of the virus. However, for more than half a year, the U.S. government chose to ignore the detailed information released by China. Those in power in the U.S. are ignoring people’s lives and showing no respect for science, which well explains the “American failure” that led to 200,000 COVID-19 deaths.

For the interests involving the election, a few U.S. politicians frequently fabricated rumors to discredit China in an attempt to duck responsibility.

Trump’s speech at the UN General Assembly is part of his blame game, with the BBC pointing out that Trump targeted U.S. voters in his speech. “This was a stump speech by President Trump, who faces re-election,” a BBC article shared, adding that President Trump is trying to deflect attention from his own handling of the pandemic by casting the blame on China.

The lies of the U.S. at the UN General Assembly are groundless and have nothing new to offer. The superpower unscrupulously staged a political show at the UN, reflecting its hegemonic mindset.

Seventy-five years ago, with the determination to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind,” people from all over the world founded the UN as the most universal, representative and authoritative international organization.

Now, at a moment when the world urgently needs unity and cooperation again, the U.S. didn’t assume its responsibility as a major country. What’s worse, it advocated unilateralism and sanctions, while provoking conflicts at the UN General Assembly.

On Sept. 11, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a wide-ranging resolution on tackling the coronavirus pandemic through international cooperation over objection from the U.S., with 169 countries casting affirmative votes.

Just seven minutes long, the U.S. leader’s speech spread a “political virus” in order to pressure other countries.

No country has the right to dominate global affairs or control the destiny of others. The law of the jungle has long been refuted by the international community, the U.S. should wake up from its dream. A disdain for the solemn platform of the UN is never allowed, and other countries around the world are unwilling to endure bullying from the U.S.