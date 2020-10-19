Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 19, 2020
Pu'er Intangible Culture Heritage Theater resumes performance

(People's Daily Online)    17:33, October 19, 2020

On October 11, the Pu'er Intangible Culture Heritage Theater resumed performances after a three-year suspension.

The performance will be on at the Theater once a month at 3 pm on the second Saturday of each month.

The "Intangible Heritage Theater" opened in July 2017, with two performances a month. The program includes the prelude "Open the Door" for the Festive Lantern Opera, the "Flowers Tune" - "Sing the New Spring" for the Festive Lantern Opera, the excerpts "Baoyu Cry Before the Bier" and "Pingxi King Wu Sangui Will Pacify The World" for the Festive Lantern Opera, the instrumental ensemble "Plum Blosson Melody ", and the excerpt "Mu Guiying Hit the Goose" for Yunnan opera and so on.

These performance were later suspended for various reasons.

