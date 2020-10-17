Senior lawmakers hear reports on draft law deliberations

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) held a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons Thursday to hear reports on the deliberation of draft laws and law revisions.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.

Li Fei, chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, reported on the review results of a draft amendment to the Patent Law, a draft biosecurity law, a draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Minors, a draft export control law, draft amendments to the National Flag Law and the National Emblem Law, as well as a draft amendment to the Electoral Law of the National People's Congress and Local People's Congresses.

Zhang Yesui, chairman of the NPC Foreign Affairs Committee, reported on the deliberations of amendments to the annexes to the Basel Convention, and extradition treaties with Cyprus and Belgium.

Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee, reported on the review results of motions introduced by NPC deputies.

The meeting decided to submit documents proposed to be voted on to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.