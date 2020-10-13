Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020
China mulls new law to better protect personal information

(Xinhua)    16:05, October 13, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday started deliberating a draft law on personal information protection to further regulate the collection and use of personal data.

The draft was submitted for the first reading at the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

Personal consent should be obtained on the premise of prior notification for handling private information and individuals have the right to withdraw their consent, said the draft, adding that when important issues are changed, personal consent shall be obtained again.

No product or service shall be denied on the ground of personal disagreement.

