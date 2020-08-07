Public input sought on multiple draft laws, revisions in China: spokesperson

China has solicited public opinions on several draft laws and revisions to laws recently reviewed at the sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, a spokesperson said Friday.

They include the draft law on promoting rural vitalization, the draft biosecurity law, and draft amendments to the copyright law and the law on animal epidemic prevention, according to Zang Tiewei, spokesperson with the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, at a press conference.

The draft laws and revisions were made public on the website of the NPC. The public submitted more than 198,000 suggestions and sent about 550 letters in total, figures from the commission show.

Zang said the commission will next consider suggestions from all parties and revise and improve these draft documents to facilitate their future deliberation at the top legislature.