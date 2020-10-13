China reviews draft law revision to strengthen guardian responsibility in protecting minors

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday began reviewing a draft revision of the Law on the Protection of Minors, in a move to strengthen the responsibility of guardians in protecting minors.

The latest draft of the revision adds stipulations that parents or guardians should provide the minors in their care with a safe family living environment and promptly eliminate potential safety hazards that could lead to electrical shock, scalding, falling or injury.

Guardians should also take measures to prevent minors from being injured in traffic accidents, such as providing child safety seats and teaching minors to abide by traffic rules.

The draft was submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for a third reading.