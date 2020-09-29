CPC leadership meets to discuss key document

Photo taken on May 28, 2020 shows a view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met on Monday to discuss a report on seeking public opinion about a CPC document on the formulation of the 14th Five-Year (2021-2025) Plan for Economic and Social Development and future targets for 2035.

The document, after being revised based on opinions expressed at Monday's meeting, will be submitted for deliberation at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which will be held in Beijing from Oct. 26 to 29, according to a decision at the meeting.

A set of regulations on the work of the CPC Central Committee was also reviewed at the meeting, which was presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The gathering of public opinions has given full play to democratic values and considered the views and suggestions of Party members and those outside the Party, according to the meeting.

"It is a vivid practice of China's socialist democracy," said the meeting.

By convening and presiding over a number of symposiums, Xi has directly listened to opinions and advice on the country's economic and social development in the 2021-2025 plan period from all walks of society, it added.

Development goals set for the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) are about to be accomplished, which will mark a new and major step forward in China's economic and scientific power, as well as national strength, the meeting said.

The meeting emphasized upholding the overall leadership of the CPC and maintaining and improving the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics to promote economic and social development in the 14th Five-Year Plan period.

The meeting also stressed staying committed to putting people first, building a new development pattern, deepening reform and opening up, and forestalling and defusing major risks and challenges.

The enactment of the regulations on the work of the CPC Central Committee is essential to upholding the authority of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and its centralized and unified leadership, according to the meeting.

It is also a major step for upholding and improving the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and modernizing China's system and capacity for governance, it said.

The regulations are of great and far-reaching significance to fully strengthening Party leadership and Party building, pushing forward national rejuvenation, and striving for the great success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, it said.

The regulations specify the CPC Central Committee's leadership status, system, functions and powers, style, decision-making and self-improvement, among others.

Members of the CPC Central Committee, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and its Standing Committee have been asked to take the lead in implementing the Party Constitution, the regulations and other Party rules, according to the meeting.

All localities, departments, Party members and officials are required to consciously implement the spirit of the regulations, to ensure that the spirit and requirements of the regulations are put into practice in all aspects of the work of the Party and the state.