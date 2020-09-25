Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Senior CPC official calls for strengthening int'l cooperation

(Xinhua)    09:09, September 25, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called on countries to uphold multilateralism and strengthen international cooperation.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in his video speech at the 6th Global Think Tank Summit in Beijing on Wednesday.

Stressing the improvement of the global public health security system through concerted efforts, Huang said China has contributed its share to the global fight against COVID-19 since the epidemic outbreak and is willing to create development opportunities and share its achievements with other countries.

He urged global think tanks to contribute wisdom to the joint fight against COVID-19 and promoting world economic recovery.

The summit was held online by China Center for International Economic Exchanges and attracted roughly 200 former political leaders, heads of international organizations, and think tank representatives from over 20 countries and regions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York