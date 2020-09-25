Senior CPC official calls for strengthening int'l cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called on countries to uphold multilateralism and strengthen international cooperation.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in his video speech at the 6th Global Think Tank Summit in Beijing on Wednesday.

Stressing the improvement of the global public health security system through concerted efforts, Huang said China has contributed its share to the global fight against COVID-19 since the epidemic outbreak and is willing to create development opportunities and share its achievements with other countries.

He urged global think tanks to contribute wisdom to the joint fight against COVID-19 and promoting world economic recovery.

The summit was held online by China Center for International Economic Exchanges and attracted roughly 200 former political leaders, heads of international organizations, and think tank representatives from over 20 countries and regions.