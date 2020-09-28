China capable, confident of realizing national rejuvenation: top political advisor

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), addresses a reception to mark the National Day that falls on Oct. 1 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 27, 2020. The reception was organized by the General Office of the CPPCC National Committee, the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang said on Sunday that China is more capable and confident of realizing national rejuvenation now than at any time in history.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a reception held in the Great Hall of the People to mark the National Day on Oct. 1.

The reception was attended by senior officials and more than 600 representatives from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and overseas Chinese communities.

Addressing the reception, Wang said that, over the 71 years since the People's Republic of China was founded in 1949, the CPC has united the Chinese people of all ethnic groups and led them to unprecedented miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability.

In the face of the raging COVID-19 epidemic, the CPC Central Committee adopted a coordinated approach to epidemic response and economic and social development, making China the first major economy to recover from the epidemic and register positive growth, Wang said.

"This fully demonstrates the political strengths of the leadership of the CPC and China's socialist system," Wang noted.

He stressed the need to continue to fully and faithfully implement the "one country, two systems" principle, back the implementation of the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), and support the Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR in improving their supporting legal system and enforcement mechanism for the law.

Underlining that there is only one China in the world, and that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese, Wang said the mainland is willing to engage in exchanges and communications with all parties, groups and individuals in Taiwan on the basis of upholding the 1992 Consensus.

Calling attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" a path to nowhere, Wang said any separatist schemes or activities seeking "Taiwan independence" are illegal and invalid.

He stressed that overseas Chinese nationals, returned Chinese and their relatives constitute an important force in realizing national rejuvenation, pledging to support them in making new contributions.