Argentine minister tests positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:44, September 26, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Argentine Minister of Social Development Daniel Arroyo confirmed on Friday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), becoming the first member of the Cabinet of Ministers to be diagnosed with the disease.

"I want to tell you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have mild symptoms and I am in good spirits. I will continue to work remotely. It is very important that we continue to take care of each other," the minister wrote on Twitter.

The Argentine government announced a nationwide quarantine starting on March 20 to slow the spread of the disease, and the measure is slated to continue until Oct. 11.

As of Thursday night, the country had reported 678,266 infections and 14,766 deaths from COVID-19. 

