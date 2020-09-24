Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's tourism authority warns of COVID-19 ahead of national holiday

(Xinhua)    00:50, September 24, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday issued a notice on COVID-19 prevention, calling on tourists to protect themselves during the upcoming National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

Tourists should learn about the epidemic prevention measures required by tourist attractions in advance, and make appointments before their visits, the ministry said.

The notice also asked tourists to maintain a safe distance while taking public transportation and eating at restaurants.

If tourists have symptoms, including fever, coughing and tiredness, they should report their conditions as soon as possible and go to the nearby medical institutions for treatment, the notice said.

China is due for an eight-day national holiday this year, starting on Oct. 1.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York