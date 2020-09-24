China's tourism authority warns of COVID-19 ahead of national holiday

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday issued a notice on COVID-19 prevention, calling on tourists to protect themselves during the upcoming National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

Tourists should learn about the epidemic prevention measures required by tourist attractions in advance, and make appointments before their visits, the ministry said.

The notice also asked tourists to maintain a safe distance while taking public transportation and eating at restaurants.

If tourists have symptoms, including fever, coughing and tiredness, they should report their conditions as soon as possible and go to the nearby medical institutions for treatment, the notice said.

China is due for an eight-day national holiday this year, starting on Oct. 1.